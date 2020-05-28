WATERLOO — DeKalb Central School District Superintendent Steve Teders has thanked students, parents and staff for what he described as “a great year, a challenging year, and a year that, I think, we all got through it together, although it was apart.”
Teders comments came in his videotaped end-of-year message, posted on the district’s Facebook page.
He addressed the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced schools to close in mid-March and transition to virtual learning.
“I want to say thanks to our students for really handling a very tough situation as well as anyone could have expected. It certainly was not in the plans when we started this school year to have to end very abruptly in the middle of March when the extended closure was announced. So from that point, until now, students you have faced many challenges,” Teders said.
“ I want to commend you for staying engaged, for staying in touch with your teachers, for working with your family members and parents and friends to stay in touch and finish out the school year as strong as you possibly could.”
Teders went on to thank parents and families for supporting their children’s learning while schools have been closed and classes took place at home.
“I certainly know with this pandemic, it has been a struggle to say the least on many different fronts, education just being one of them. You never expected to be a home school, you never expected to have to oversee and help so much with your child’s education, and so with that I just want to say thanks on behalf of DeKalb Central Schools from all of the staff and board members. We certainly appreciate our families and parents for stepping up and doing a good job in helping us get through the rest of this school year,” Teders said.
He commended the district’s staff for handling what he described as “a very stressful situation” and one “with a lot of anxiety” and putting together “quality learning opportunities through a virtual format.”
Teders said he has never been so pleased that the district began e-learning six years ago, and how much that helped the district in the current situation with virtual learning.
As the district transitions into summer, Teders said, some high school students will be attending summer school. This will be virtually, as there will be no in-person attendance for summer school this year, he added.
Teders said the district will continue its free meal distribution program throughout the summer. Meal sites will continue to operate on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. Since March, the district has been providing meal packs with a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches.
On Tuesday, the district’s food service director, Ashlee Shroyer, posted on social media that more than 100,000 meals have been given out to the district’s youth over the past 11 weeks. Information on meal distribution site locations is available on the district’s website, dekalbcentral.net.
Teders said the question he often is asked now is: “What’s school going to look like in the fall?”
“And certainly that is a question that I have and am very concerned about,” Teders said.
He noted the district still is waiting for guidance and information from the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana governor’s office and is being told that the information will be coming soon.
Once the district has that information, working with the local health department, it will be able to put more definitive plans in place, Teders added.
“And certainly our hope and desire is to have students back with us in the fall, but we know that we have to plan and prepare for any contingency because of this current situation that we find ourselves in,” Teders said.
He encouraged parents to stay in touch with the district over the summer, and he noted families will be receiving communication from him, the district and building principals throughout the summer.
“Be sure to check your email and stay tuned to different social media posts. We will be communicating throughout the summer as we have information,” Teders said.
“And on that I would just like to say thank you for a great year, a challenging year, and a year that I think we all got through it together, although it was apart,” Teders concluded.
“And so with that I’d just like to say have a happy, safe, and a healthy summer. Take care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.