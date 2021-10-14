AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley took time before Thursday’s Auburn Public Works and Safety meeting to bring light to an issue that is all too present in Auburn and across the country.
With a proclamation, Mayor Ley proclaimed October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Auburn.
“This is a real deal. It’s here,” he said.
Ley recalled talking with four women from Auburn when he was campaigning; all of them shared their experience with domestic violence.
He said domestic violence is something that affects not only the abuser, but the whole family. It is something city police officers deal with all too much.
Auburn Police Chief Doug Harp echoed Ley’s thoughts.
“The hardest part is seeing the children who are normally involved because they are sitting there watching mom and dad fight,” Harp said. “They can be very dangerous calls for law enforcement.”
Representatives from the Fort Wayne YWCA were present to accept the city’s proclamation.
One of the representatives shared the services available at the YWCA.
The mayor’s proclamation stated:
Whereas, the city of Auburn is committed to eliminating domestic violence, and,
Whereas, throughout our city domestic violence traumatizes victims, endangers children, harms families, and threaten Auburn, and,
Whereas, during Domestic Awareness Month, we renew our commitment to prevent and hold accountable the perpetrators of these tragic crimes, and bring encouragement and healing to those who have been impacted by them, and,
Whereas, domestic violence can take many forms and can affect anyone, regardless of economic, racial cultural, generational, religious, or gender status, and,
Whereas, 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, and,
Whereas, witnessing violence between one’s parents or caretakers is the strongest risk factor of transmitting violent behavior from one generation to the next, and
Whereas, DeKalb County Domestic Violence Taskforce and YWCA Northeast Indiana is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all by providing education about healthy relationships and changing attitudes away from supporting violence and advocating for victims empowering them to stay safe, reach their goals, and achieve self-sufficiency,
Now, Therefore, I, Michael Ley, Mayor of the City of Auburn, do Hereby proclaim October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.