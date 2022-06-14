NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is hosting special excursion trains this weekend in conjunction with Father’s Day and the North Judson Mint Festival.
The Mint Festival takes place June 17-19 in North Judson, located in Starke County. The HVRM will have special excursion trains Saturday and Sunday.
Passengers ride in open-air, sightseeing cars or vintage rail cars. The train excursion is travels about 5 miles from the depot in North Judson to the Kankakee River at English Lake before returning to the depot.
Trains depart at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (Central time) both days. The total length of each trip is approximately 45 minutes.
Tickets are $14 for adults (ages 16 and up) and $10 per child. Children under age 3 are admitted free. Groups of six or more get $2 off each ticket. The museum recommends purchasing tickets online at hoosiervalley.org as seating is limited.
Before or after the train excursion, visitors are encouraged to visit the museum and grounds where the admission is always free. The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has one of the largest museum collections of working railroad signals and a restored WWII Pullman troop car.
The grounds also feature all types of rolling stock, engines and memorabilia of a by-gone era.
At the Mint Festival, there will be a variety of vendors, food and activities enjoyable for the whole family.
In addition to this weekend, the HVRM has an exciting schedule of events planned for this season.
Regular Saturday train excursions continue through the end of September. October brings the Fall Harvest Trains, Pumpkin and Halloween trains. Santa trains run in late November and December. Times and prices for these special events will vary from regular train excursions.
The HVRM is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and education of railroading history. Special group events, including school groups, can be arranged by contacting the depot.
For more information, visit the website, hoosiervalley.org, for a complete schedule of events. Order tickets at the website or by calling the depot at (574) 896-3950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.