GARRETT — Following public hearings Tuesday, two ordinances re-establishing funds for parks and fire equipment were adopted in a joint session of the Garrett Common Council and the Keyser Township board of trustees.
The cumulative fire protection territory equipment replacement fund provides a tax levy within the taxing district not to exceed $0.0333 per $100 of assessed valuation that will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in year 2024. This will add up to about $17,000 per year in the cumulative fund. The council and Keyser board each approved the measure.
The second ordinance for the establishment of a cumulative park fund provides a tax of $0.0100 per $100 of assessed valuation. Funding is to be used for capital improvement projects above the department’s budget. This fund currently holds about $4,000.
The board also approved a unified development ordinance for the community, created by Ground Rules of Zionsville.
The UDO provides a framework to regulate where and what type of development will occur. Codes guide permissible land uses to building densities, locations and setbacks. The ordinance is described as a “living, breathing document” to be updated as needed. Once published, the ordinance will go in effect 14 days later.
Also Tuesday, the council gave its approval to an update of the city’s mandated Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan that inventories streets and curbs that are ADA compliant. The last update was made 10 years ago, and the number of new installed since then have doubled, many through the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program.
Mayor Todd Fiandt announced a corn hole game will be installed in the new pocket park on South Randolph Street and a pickle ball court will be created in Union Park on West Quincy Street. Plans are in the works to create a disc golf course in Ocker Park by mid-summer, he added.
