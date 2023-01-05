GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board opened its annual reorganizational meeting Wednesday morning with the swearing in of new board members Matt Freeze and Luke Ice by school business manager Brittany Treesh.
The board then approved Jerry Weller as president, Dan Weimer as vice president and Mark Thrush as secretary.
Weller and Thrush will also serve in those capacities on the school district’s board of finance again this year.
The board approved these appointments:
• Weller and Weimer will serve with J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus on the school calendar committee;
• Freeze will serve on the building trades committee and on the construction side of the career development program. Thrush and Ice both volunteered to serve on the career development program committee:
• Ice will serve as the district’s legislative liaison to the Indiana School Board Association as well as the district’s policy liaison to the state association;
• Weimer will serve on the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center’s board of directors;
• Freeze will serve on the Garrett parks and recreation board;
• Weller will serve on the school district’s wellness committee; and
• Freeze was appointed as a non-voting member to the Garrett Redevelopment Commission.
In other business, the board unanimously approved to keep Treesh as business manager and treasurer and Beth Craighead-Folzenlogel as deputy treasurer.
The board also voted to retain Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff Attorneys at Law, Kruse & Kruse P.C. and Mefford, Weber & Blythe P.C. as legal representation.
Most school board matters are handled by Erik Weber while Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff is used for any property-related issues, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver. Kruse serves in a back-up capacity, she added.
During the annual board of finance meeting, Treesh reviewed the school district’s investments, average daily membership report, assessed value, fund balances, annual deficit and surplus and revenues.
Treesh reported the school district’s 2022 net assessed value at $460,881,137, an increase over last year’s net assessed value of $426,647,992. Her report showed the district’s 2021-2022 average daily membership at 1,731.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved resolutions of appropriations; school board member compensation, transfer of amounts from the educational fund to operation fund; permission to pre-write vendor checks; and authorization for Treesh to execute all documents in transferring corporate real estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.