WATERLOO — A report presented to the DeKalb Central school board Tuesday provided details including the district’s student enrollment, numbers of students in gifted-and-talented and special education programs and numbers of students receiving free or reduced priced lunches for the 2018-19 school year.
Superintendent Steve Teders provided board members with copies of the school corporation’s 2019 Annual Performance Report. The report was for information purposes only, and no board action was required, Teders said.
The report showed the district’s 2018-19 enrollment stood at 3,676 students, up from 3,604 for the 2017-18 school year.
The district’s graduation rate was 85.5%, down from the previous year’s 88.4% graduation rate and the 90.89% rate for 2016-17, according to the report.
During 2018-19, the school district employed 189 certified teachers with salaries ranging from a minimum of $37,500 to a maximum of $72,250.
A total of 623 students, or 17%, were in special education. Students in gifted-and-talented education totaled 438, or 11.9%, the report stated.
The number of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches was 1,550, or 42.2%.
The district had 32 limited English proficiency students and 57 students in alternative education.
A total of 721 students, or 19.61%, participated in career and technical programs, the report showed.
The district received an accountability grade of “B” for the 2018-19 school year, the same as it received for the previous three school years, according to the report.
