INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty students from Indiana’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities were celebrated Saturday at the 30th annual Realizing the Dream banquet.
The award recipients included Rebecca Wetzel of Auburn. She is studying at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, where Keenan Habibic is the campus liaison. She identified Aaron Willard of Eastside Junior-Senior High School in Butler as her influential teacher/mentor.
Now sophomores, the 30 students have realized the dream of being the first in their families to go to college. They were selected by their colleges for outstanding achievement in the freshman year, and they are successfully advancing toward completing their bachelor’s degrees.
Made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, the banquet recognizes first-generation students attending ICI campuses, along with their inspirational teachers and families. The event took place at the Sheraton Indianapolis at Keystone Crossing, with a reception at 6 p.m. and an awards dinner at 7 p.m.
Each honored student received a $3,000 check to help with college costs, and each student’s selected “most influential” teacher/mentor received a $1,000 professional development grant.
One out of every three students on ICI campuses is first-generation. Generous financial aid provided by the campuses themselves, combined with state and federal grants, help to make a private college education a possibility for all students in Indiana, ICI said.
“We are so grateful to the Lilly Endowment for making this inspirational program possible,” said David W. Wantz, ICI president and CEO. “We are proud, too, that because of the higher graduation rates of our ICI colleges and universities, these students are significantly more likely to realize the dream of completing their degrees in four years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.