Indiana’s original landscape looked significantly different than it does today. Sweeping prairies and oak savannas covered almost 90% of the land, while hardwood forests and wetlands made up the remaining 10%.
Today, prairies make up only 2% of the region’s land. Urban development practices continue to alter the natural landscape that historically defined our region. The design of new roads and rooftops, and the introduction of non-native species of plants, grasses and flowers reduce nature’s ability to absorb rainwater, increasing storm water runoff that pollutes our streams, lakes, and rivers. The dense clay soils in our region make it difficult for water to soak into the ground quickly.
Native plants have deep root systems that substantially increase the ability of soil to absorb and retain water. As natural vegetation is replaced with popular turf grasses, less storm water is absorbed into the ground, leading to more storm water runoff and water pollution.
Most lawns in Indiana are planted with non-native turf grasses like fescue. While these grasses are attractive and colorful, their short roots do not absorb and filter water effectively. This is one factor that contributes to increased levels of polluted storm water runoff that enters rivers, lakes, and streams untreated. Non-native lawns also require more mowing and watering than native landscapes.
The following are some facts about lawn maintenance and how it impacts the environment:
• A lawn mower pollutes as much in one hour as 40 automobiles driving.
• 30-60% of urban fresh water is used for watering lawns.
• 67 million pounds of pesticides are used on U.S. lawns each year.
• 580 million gallons of gasoline are used in lawnmowers each year.
• $25 billion is spent on lawn care each year in the U.S.
Landscaping with native plants is a great way to reduce the amount of runoff that leaves your property. Native plants are trees, shrubs, flowers, grasses, ferns and other plants that originate and evolve in a region over time. These plants adapt to local climate and ecological conditions.
Native plants have deep roots which can penetrate the native soil to depths of up to 16 feet. During the dry summer months native root systems reach deep into the ground to find water, which is why native plants are more drought resistant than the non-natives. Native plants require very little maintenance because they have evolved and adapted natural defenses to local conditions such as drought, nutrient-poor soil, winter conditions, disease and insects which can be problematic to non-native species. This means that natives save residents time and money because they require little or no lawn chemicals and less irrigation than non-native plants.
Attractive and easy-to-maintain landscaping features can reduce the amount of run-off from roofs and lawns.
Downspouts can be redirected to help irrigate rain gardens, which are shallow depressions planted with native plants specifically adapted to wet conditions. Rain gardens are a great way to help runoff soak into the ground.
Another way to improve your property’s ability to absorb runoff is by reducing the amount of turf grass, and replacing with larger garden beds which include native plants. A typical lawn absorbs only 10% of the amount of storm water that a natural landscape can absorb. Native plant gardens will also bring more native songbirds and butterflies to your yard. Replacing lawns with drought-tolerant native grass is another way to improve drainage and reduce runoff. Most turf grasses are high maintenance, especially during drought conditions, but native buffalo grass is an effective alternative, because it is low maintenance, increases infiltration and is drought resistant due to its long roots. Turf grass roots are 1-2 inches long, while buffalo grass has roots that reach up to 6 feet.
Local communities spend a lot of time and money maintaining parks, roadways and medians. Planting native plants along roadways, medians or in appropriate park lands can drastically reduce maintenance costs and improve air and water quality. Please take the time and look at all your options.
Information contained in this educational article was obtained from the Mid-America Regional Council Environmental Programs at marc.org. For additional information regarding your local storm water issues, please contact Drew Wallace, Program Coordinator at the City of Auburn Water Pollution Control at 925-1714 or mail to 2010 South Wayne St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.