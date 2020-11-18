HAMILTON — In a brief meeting Monday night, the Hamilton Community Schools board approved a resolution authorizing Superintendent Tony Cassel to take steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the school’s students, staff and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution also authorizes Cassel to “be creative” to ensure that at-will or hourly employees are paid on noninstructional or digital learning days called as a result of COVID-19.
One example, Cassel said, is allowing bus drivers to look at developing potential bus routes in the event that a driver is unable to work due to COVID-19. Cassel said that work would count as hours in place of driving time. The resolution will run through the end of the school year.
Also Monday, the board approved moving its December meeting from Dec. 21 to Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.