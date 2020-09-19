AUBURN — National Voter Registration Day is on Tuesday. A voter registration station is available at the Eckhart Public Library Main Library now through Oct. 5. Anyone who needs assistance registering may make an appointment for one-on-one help with a library staff member.
The deadline to register to vote for the 2020 election is Oct. 5.
The Teen Library has expanded the number of socially distanced computers that are available for students. There are now six available computers that allow for users to be 6 feet away from each other while logged in. The entire library campus also has free wi-fi that is available all day for those who want to connect to “EPL Public” with their devices. Wi-fi hotspots also are available to check out from the Library of Things with a library card.
Learning with STEAM will explores the engineering of the City of Auburn. This week, Emma and Zach talked to Darryl McConnell from the City of Auburn’s Engineering Department to learn about city engineering, infrastructure, and land surveying. Check it out now.
Dungeons & Dragons and several types of other games are available at the library to check out with a library card. To place holds items or see what is available, take a look in the library catalog.
This week’s events:
• Eckhart Envoys session 1, Monday, 10:15 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Social Science Surveyors, Monday, 11 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Eckhart Envoys session 2, Monday, 11:45 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion; and
• Outdoor Storytime, Wednesday, 10 a.m., Library Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.