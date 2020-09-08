AUBURN — Pat Leahy’s grandchildren rode in the back seat of his eye-catching 1936 Cord on Saturday in Auburn.
In its last previous public appearance, a quarter-century ago, the classic car’s passenger had been movie star Alec Baldwin.
Leahy, of Woodburn, drove his latest Cord acquisition to Saturday’s unofficial Parade of Classics through downtown Auburn.
Although the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club reunion was canceled due to COVID-19, more than two dozen diehard members of the club gathered in Auburn, anyway, to stage a small-scale version of the club’s most traditional event.
As they met outside the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to form the parade, Leahy’s Cord, painted as a taxi cab, was drawing most of the attention.
“When you have a car here that nobody’s seen before, they get pretty excitable about it,” he said.
Leahy seemed more than happy to explain his Cord’s unique story to club members swarming around it.
Universal Studios bought the car in the early 1990s from club member Bruce Earlin of Pennsylvania, along with a second Cord in his stable, a 1937 model.
“Little did Bruce know that they were going to cut them in half and modify the cars,” Leahy said. “As he said, ‘I would have never sold them to them.”’
Universal sent the cars to Cinema Services, which leases cars for movies and operates a shop that modifies and makes custom cars for films.
Cinema Services cut both Cords in half, right behind their front seats, Leahy said. The 1936 Cord that Leahy now owns was reassembled and stretched by 12 inches, creating a larger rear passenger compartment.
Universal Studios used the cars in “The Shadow,” a 1994 superhero flick starring Baldwin.
The 1937 Cord was employed in stationary shots for the filming, with each half of the car mounted on a dolly for ease of movement. Action scenes featured the 1936 Cord that now belongs to Leahy.
“In the movie, you would see it in New York City settings, driving recklessly through town, day and night. It’s used extensively in the movie,” Leahy said. Baldwin rode in the back seat, with another actor portraying the driver.
After the filming, the intact Cord remained on Universal Studios’ lot for a number of years before it was transferred back to Cinema Services. In the year 2000, Ron Cooper of Gross Pointe, Michigan, bought the car and stored it in a pole barn in Baldwin, Michigan.
“He put it away in the barn and never drove it once. It had sat in the barn since early 2000,” Leahy said.
When Cooper’s family decided to sell the car this year, they found Leahy’s name in paperwork because he had sold parts to Cooper. They called Leahy to ask if he would be interested in the movie car and two other Cords that Ron Cooper owned.
Leahy agreed to look at the cars, “not needing more cars, because I’ve already got plenty of Cords,” he said. Leahy at one time owned five Cords, but he has given three to his children. He was down to only two Cords when the Cooper family called.
He ended up buying the movie car, while another ACD Club member purchased the other two Cords.
“It was covered with dirt, and it looked pretty bad,” Leahy said about the Cord he selected. “We hauled it back home — about three or four weeks ago — and it looks pretty nice.”
After work to the brakes, carburetor and fuel tank, “It started, it runs and it drives, and here it is — first time out, really,” he said Saturday.
Leahy said he chose “The Shadow” Cord because, “We like cars that people can get in and enjoy — especially kids. … We thought, this is very unusual. It is all correct-Cord. It has all the correct drive train and everything else, other than being modified to look like a taxi and also stretched the 12 inches.”
Leahy first became a Cord owner after watching the ACD Club’s Parade of Classics through Auburn for many years, he said.
“In 1999, my wife and I decided that we were going to buy an ACD car,” he said. “I really like the looks of the Cords, and I think they’re very unique. I like the engineering behind them and all that.”
He made his first inquiries about buying a Cord in the same museum parking lot where he displayed his new Cord on Saturday.
“One of the club members said, ‘Oh, I’ve got one if you’re interested in buying one. Most of the club people didn’t even know he owned one. … I bought it on the spot — sight unseen,” Leahy said about his first Cord, which he still owns.
Later, he added, “My wife said, ‘I give you the green light. You want to buy more of these? You did a good job. Go buy more of them.’ So, here we are.”
