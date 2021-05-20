AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department says it has identified a white man who is suspected of robbing the Speedway gas station, 1004 W. 7th St., Saturday at 1:38 a.m.
Police have not yet released the man’s name.
He was identified Thursday, shortly after police released a surveillance image of the suspect.
Police said the robber displayed a knife and demanded money from the cash register. The cashier activated a silent alarm before running out of the store.
The suspect stole several packages of cigarettes, and a witness said he drove away in a dark-colored minivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.