AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Sept. 12-14.
Andrew Weber of the 100 block of East Maple Street, Waterloo, received a 12-year suspended sentenced for child molesting, a Level 3 felony. Weber must remain a resident of an Indiana Bureau of Developmental Disability Services facility.
Elizabeth Dawn Long of the 100 block of South Clark Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days.
Sylvan Lisua Teregeyo of the 1100 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days.
William A. Tallent, who is listed in court documents as an inmate at the Noble County Jail, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Tyler Jay Depriest of the 200 block of South Cleveland Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 600 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
William Joseph Farler of the 300 block of Hudson Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, and was fined $200 for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
