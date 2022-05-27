Auburn
Auburn’s Memorial Day Service will take place Monday at 11 a.m. on the southwest corner of the courthouse square in Auburn, in front of the cannon monument.
The ceremony will feature DeKalb County’s eldest veteran, State Senator Dennis Kruse, State Rep. Ben Smaltz, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, Exalted Ruler of the Auburn Elks #1978 Dave Myers and staff, Shirley Johnson and the Excelsior Singers, Auburn Post 97 Squadron Commander, Auburn Post 97 President of the Auxiliary, and the American Legion Riders.
A flag burning ceremony will follow shortly after at the American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott St., Auburn.
Butler
Butler Cemetery
Memorial Day services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Butler Cemetery, 7520 C.R. 28, east of Butler. The guest speaker will be Rev. Daniel Broaddus, pastor at Zion Lutheran Church, Edgerton, Ohio.
Garrett
American Legion Post 178
American Legion Post 178 of Garrett is sponsoring a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday to honor all veterans at the legion post, 515 W. Fifth Ave. Post Commander Adam Sheffield of the Garrett Veterans of Foreign Wars 1892 will be guest speaker.
The auxiliary will serve a beef and noodle dinner with donations welcome.
The American Legion color guard will meet for breakfast at 6 a.m. Monday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1892 in Garrett. The unit then will offer memorial ceremonies at seven local cemeteries, beginning at 7 a.m. in Christian Union Cemetery on C.R. 7 north of S.R. 8.
The color guard also will conduct a brief service at 10 a.m. in the park next to City Hall in downtown Garrett and followed by a service at Altona Town Hall at 10:15 a.m.
The public is invited to attend each of these services.
