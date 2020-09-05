ALBION — Riding off into the sunset?
More like jumping from the frying pan into the fire.
Doug Harp, 61, isn’t done with law enforcement just yet.
Harp’s second term as sheriff of Noble County ends Dec. 31, 2018. After a 29-year career in Noble County, he’s taking on a new position running the Kosciusko County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force.
“I’m looking forward to that challenge,” Harp said about the new role.
Harp’s law enforcement career almost is making a complete circle back to his roots as the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s undercover agent in the Allen County Drug Task Force, where he served from 1996 to 1999 or so.
It’s a circle that almost never started.
A 1975 graduate of Lakeland High School, he went to Glen Oaks Community College, then graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in sociology/psychology from South Dakota State in 1979.
“I went into social work,” Harp said.
Among other jobs, he spent a year as a child welfare case worker in Noble County, then five years as a counselor with the Indiana Department of Correction.
In 1988, he faced a crossroads. He had an interest in law enforcement, but he didn’t have a full-time position lined up. If he didn’t get a job as a police officer by January 1989, he was going to pursue a career in counseling with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
How things might have changed.
But he received the law enforcement call, becoming Avilla’s town marshal in January 1989. He was given his gun, a car and set loose.
“When I started, I had zero experience,” he said. “I was clueless.”
He didn’t go to the law enforcement academy until he’d had his job for more than six months. Ever since, he has been a big proponent of proper training.
After 2 1/2 years, Harp joined the Kendallville Police Department, where he served from 1991-1995.
In September of 1995, he joined the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
From the first, he had aspirations — if everything played out well — of being the sheriff.
As an athlete, Harp said, “I always ended up being the captain of the team. I enjoyed the role of being a leader.”
In 1996, he became a member of the Allen County Drug Task Force.
“I learned a lot,” Harp said. “You really felt you were making an impact.”
In Noble County Sheriff Doug Dukes’ second term, Harp became his chief deputy. He ran for sheriff himself after Dukes had served his maximum of two terms, but lost in a tight race to Gary Leatherman.
Harp was Leatherman’s chief deputy for two terms, then was elected sheriff in 2009 and re-elected in 2013.
“The first four went fast,” Harp said about those years. “The second four was just a blur. It has really been an honor and a privilege. It’s just overwhelming. To be called sheriff of Noble County is such an honor.
“I wanted to make it better than when I started. That’s what I’ve tried to do. We’ve done a lot of positive things here.”
Mike Toles, a supervisor with the Indiana State Police, served on the Noble County Council for 5 1/2 years during Harp’s terms as sheriff.
Toles credited Harp with the push for the new countywide Spillman data system, the plan he pushed through for spending the new public safety tax and for having an officer join forces with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“He was able to embrace the changes,” Toles said of Harp. “He did a good job preparing the department for the next generation.”
A key to his success has been the people he’s surrounded himself with, Harp said.
“The critical piece was getting the right people in the right position,” Harp said. “You’re not always going to be right. You need to trust your people, that they’re going to steer you in the direction you need to go.”
Harp has thrived by putting the needs of his officers first, and keeping in mind the honor and privilege of the position he holds.
“It’s not about Doug Harp the sheriff,” he said. “It’s about the office of sheriff ... doing what’s best for your people. If you put the office above yourself every day, then it works. It’s an extremely difficult job at times.”
One of Harp’s goals has been to foster a true family environment within his department. The family environment helped the department through its share of tough times. Employees have lost loved ones, one a son, another a daughter, during Harp’s two terms.
“There’s been a lot of tragedy in eight years,” Harp said.
Tragedy struck Harp and his wife, former jail matron Renee.
On Dec. 6, 2018, Doug and Renee’s son, Andrew, 30, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Noble County Road 415N. The black 2015 Jeep Andrew Harp was driving left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a tree on the north side of the road.
Andrew Harp was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It’s very difficult,” Doug Harp said. “The thing that’s getting us through is the support we’ve gotten here and from the community. The support base is really strong. It has really been overwhelming — the outpouring from everybody has been amazing.”
That response and support have made his last days in office bittersweet as he prepares for his next challenge.
“Law enforcement is innately close anyway,” Harp said. “It’s a family. And when you’re leaving family, it’s tough.
“It’s been amazing. I’m going to miss it horribly.”
