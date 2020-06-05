AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County residents, raising the total to 55.
The 10 cases surpass the previous high of three new cases in one day, experienced on both Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
All of the new patients are reported to be recovering at home. Their ages are 10 months and 5, 22, 34, 39, 42, 44, 49, 50 and 57 years,
The new cases mean DeKalb County has seen 29 cases in the past 14 days, more than the 26 cases during the first two months after the first diagnosis on March 24.
More than half of this week’s cases come from two sources — six from a family group in the Butler area and seven from what Souder described as a religious-based group home with about a dozen residents.
He called it “a big explosion that will probably generate another few positives from both groups.”
Souder said three factors are contributing to a surge that has seen 17 new cases reported this week:
• Mother’s Day and the Memorial Day weekend increased family contacts.
• People are returning to work, which brings more people into the county from surrounding counties where case counts are higher.
• People may have a mistaken notion that the recent easing of stay-at-home restrictions means the risk is lower.
“It appears that there is plenty of risk of the virus being around,” Souder said.
“The community is being exposed more than ever before. The general population needs to renew their efforts at mask-wearing and social distancing when appropriate,” he added.
Souder does not endorse a return to severe restrictions because of the surge in new cases.
“This is the kind of thing we can anticipate and not stop the progress of reopening because of these cases,” he said.
However, he said people gathering in groups should be especially encouraged to wear masks.
“We know we will have spread,” he said. “We know we can’t stop the spread, and the good thing now is that most of the people who are at higher risk have been very cautious in our county. If they continue to be cautious, we won’t have the mortality rate of other counties.”
Health officials are trying to save lives in the older, most vulnerable population, he said, adding, “That’s where we’ve been lucky, so far.”
DeKalb County has recorded only one death of a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
For people who become infected, Souder said, DeKalb County is relying on an honor system of self-isolation.
“We often find out that the people who are tested positive have already informed people they’ve been around,” he said. “Most of them are very willing to be in self-isolation for the 14 days. We’ve found that the cooperation is good.”
Despite the spike in new cases, DeKalb still continues to have by far the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 53 of its 55 virus patients. The average age of those 53 patients is 39 years. Only seven are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only four of the 55 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
