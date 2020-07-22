In last weeks column, I made mention of a “non-parent” and even gave an example about drop-off or pickup being a possible issue in co-parenting, should parents not agree about if a non-parent can, or should be involved in drop-off or pickup of the children.
Let me give more insight to this example, and I will start with a couple thought-provoking questions. Do you have a valid reason or concern that would justify a non-parent not doing, or being present for drop-off or pickup of the child(ren)? Is it, or could it be a personal agenda (anger- and emotion-driven), that keeps you from allowing or agreeing to a non-parent doing drop-off, or pickup or being present? Is your co-parenting relationship one that you can just trust that your ex and/or non-parent, would do nothing to intentionally put your child(ren) in harm’s way and would use good judgment? Is it possible for you to trust that “best interest” for your child(ren) is first and foremost for this issue (if there is an issue), until proven that best interest was set aside? Maybe there is a court order in place for drop-off and pickup being designated to either parent only.
I have worked with several couples who are under court order for no one, other than parent, being designated for drop-off and pickup, and I am a firm believer that how you co-parent dictates the level of court intervention on these types of issues.
If either of you are just not comfortable with drop-off and pickup being at either your ex’s new place (with a new significant other present), or at your previous marital/shared home (with a new significant other present) and maybe not comfortable with it being at a grandparents’ (as examples), then come to a respectful solution and maybe do drop-off and pickup at an agreed neutral location. Put in place an agreed standard, for if a non-parent is present.
It is OK if you are uncomfortable and maybe it will only take time before you are comfortable, but again, the goal here is for the drop-off and pickup exchange to be a pleasant experience for your child(ren), stress and tension-free, with them not witnessing poor behavior from adults. Go for the Oscar (formula part No. 4).
The whole drop-off and pickup routine sets the tone for both the child’s visiting time and the possibility for one parent having to pick up the pieces from a possible stressful exchange. A tall price for a child to pay.
I hope you all have a great week.
