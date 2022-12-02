AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark S. Souder said 90 COVID cases were reported this week.
“Some of these cases were delayed in reporting we think,” Souder said in a text message to KPC Media. “We need to encourage both COVID Bivalent and Influeza Vax!!!!! Both can be received at once to make it easier and increase compliance.”
There were 13 cases reported among ages 0-10, five among ages 11-20; 14 among ages 21-30; 11 among ages 31-40; 12 between ages 41-50; eight between ages 51-60; 14 between ages 61-70; eight between ages 71-80; four between ages 81-90 and one between ages 91-100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.