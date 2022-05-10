AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council hopes to implement new procedures for considering tax abatements in the near future. It even has its first willing test subject lined up.
Until some questions can be answered however, the council will hold off until its June meeting.
Tuesday, by a 6-1 vote, council declared a property owned by Three Daughters Corp., which does business as Rathburn Tool just south of Auburn on C.R. 35, as an economic development revitalization area.
Council members Amy Demske, Eldonna King, Robert Krafft, Rick Ring, William VanWye and David Yarde voted in favor of the declaration. Council member Amy Prosser cast the lone “no” vote.
Rathburn has agreed to be a test subject when the county adopts new tax abatement considerations, said Ring, who is the council’s president.
A public hearing on the economic development designation will take place at the council’s next meeting, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 in Commissioners Court.
At that meeting, the council will also consider criteria for future tax abatements after a couple of members Tuesday asked for more time to review a proposed resolution. The proposed new guidelines would use a point system. The proposed system, Ring said, is similar to one used by the City of Butler.
An applicant can earn points for using existing buildings or constructing new facilities. An applicant can lose points for projects that would require the use of public funding or create traffic issues as examples.
Applicants receiving 5-8 points would qualify for a one-year abatement while applicants earning 20 points would qualify for a 10-year abatement. Abatements up to 20 years can be awarded.
“It doesn’t bind your vote. It’s a guideline for your vote,” council attorney Donald Stuckey said of the proposed resolution.
“Every vote you make is a personal choice,” Ring added.
Separate applications — each with a $250 fee — would need to be filed for real and personal property.
King noted companies can receive bonds that the county signs for but do not involve public funding. She asked that be spelled out in the resolution for future generations.
Prosser asked what types of companies could be considered for abatements.
She was told industry, residential and agriculture uses are eligible for abatements. Retail and service businesses are not eligible.
Stuckey added state statute determines who is eligible. Agriculture was recently added, but exact guidelines were not known Tuesday. That prompted some council members to ask for time to research.
“We need to keep our assessed value up to keep up with inflation,” Ring added. “If our assessed value goes up 5% and inflation goes up 10%, our tax rate is going to flip upside-down.”
King thanked the abatement committee — Demske, Ring, Yarde and DeKalb County Auditor Susan Sleeper, as a non-voting member — for its work.
Earlier, the County Council accepted an annual report from DeKalb County Community Corrections. Chief Probation Officer Michael Lapham appeared, praising the work of new executive director Michelle Fosnaugh and her swtaff for their efforts, including submitting an annual report to the council and working on grants.
“It’s not a ‘me’ thing, it’s a ‘we’ thing,” Lapham said, noting several employees have gone above and beyond expectations.
“We would not be successful if it wasn’t for everyone out there being dedicated to what they are doing,” he stated.
On behalf of DeKalb County Airport board member Randy Fox, Ring gave the airport board report.
C.R. 29, between C.R. 60 and C.R. 62, will close the first week of June to allow work to begin for extension of the runway.
In addition, the county has first right of refusal for Meese Chapel, the church located just east of the airport. That congregation has announced it is closing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.