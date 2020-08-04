AUBURN — Often, patients seek to express their gratitude to a caregiver but do not know what to do, the Parkview DeKalb Foundation said.
Patient Alvin Hankey found a heartfelt way to convey appreciation to his physician, Dr. Joseph Putman, PPG-Family Medicine, with a Guardian Angel nomination through the Parkview DeKalb Foundation.
The Guardian Angel program provides the opportunity for patients to say “thank you” to a caregiver or staff person who provided excellent care.
When you support this program, your gift through the Parkview Foundations not only honors a physician or nurse for excellence, but it also promotes and encourages the same kind of compassionate care for all who walk through Parkview Health's doors tomorrow, the foundation said.
Each honoree receives a custom-made lapel pin and certificate as symbols of their patient's appreciation, and caregivers are notified a donation was given in their honor.
Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital, surprised Putman when she presented the award with members of his staff present to share in the special moment.
“I was not surprised to hear that Dr. Putman was our first PPG-Family Practice physician recognized,” Eicher said. “Dr. Putman has excellent quality and service excellence scores from our patients. We are thankful to have such high-quality, caring physicians here at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.”
Hankey chose Doctor's Day, nationally celebrated on March 30, as the perfect day to submit his nomination. Since that time, safety precautions for COVID19 have not allowed for presentations to take place.
Although Hankey recently passed away, Putman learned he would be the first recipient recognized from Parkview DeKalb Hospital and was sincerely humbled by his patient's unselfish gesture.
"We are excited to begin to recognize Parkview DeKalb Hospital caregivers in this new way," added Sarah Payne, director of Parkview DeKalb Foundation. "The Guardian Angel program is an excellent way for caregivers to be reminded of the profound effect they have on those whose lives they touch."
Payne also noted every penny given through the program at Parkview DeKalb stays locally to help enhance care at the hospital.
To learn more about the Guardian Angel program, people an visit Parkview.com/Foundation or contact Payne at 920-2048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.