AUBURN — A group effort kept residents at the Sunny Meadows county farm fed over the past two weeks, when COVID-19 struck its staff and occupants.
The county Sheriff’s Office, local government leaders, volunteers and Auburn Kiwanis Club members pitched in to cook and deliver meals, said DeKalb County Commissioner-elect Mike Watson.
DeKalb County operates Sunny Meadows, northwest of Auburn on C.R. 40, which provides assisted-living-level care for residents who cannot live independently, but do not need nursing home services.
On Thanksgiving eve, Nov. 25, Sunny Meadows reported that all but three of its 12 staff members had become ill, including director Don Pierson and his wife, Watson said. Trying to cook for the home’s 20 residents and supervise them posed an overwhelming task for those still healthy enough to work.
“In order to make the most of our staff who were still working, we needed to take care of meals so they could take care of all the extra cleaning that’s going on and the one-on-one with the residents,” county human resources director Dottie Miller said.
Miller contacted Jeremiah Otis, who was leading a project to serve the seventh annual Friendsgiving free meals to some 1,300 county residents on that day, hoping he might have leftovers.
Otis packed up 40 meals for delivery to Sunny Meadows.
“Forget about leftovers. They got first-overs,” Miller said.
Otis then called Watson, who contacted Sheriff Dave Cserep.
The sheriff volunteered that the DeKalb County Jail kitchen run by his wife, Michelle, who serves as jail matron, could prepare an extra 20 meals twice each day for Sunny Meadows residents.
The jail took over cooking for Sunny Meadows on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Delivering those meals over the next several days were the sheriff and his wife, Watson and his fellow Kiwanis Club members Bryan Dickman and Bernie Landis, along with DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring.
Auburn Common Councilwoman Natalie DeWitt made breakfast casseroles for Sunny Meadows residents for 4-5 days, Watson added.
“It was a real group effort. A lot of people stepped up to the plate and made sure those people were taken care of,” Watson said. “They’ve been extremely grateful.”
“All I had to do was make that one phone call to Jeremiah, and it just blossomed, so I’ll give him more credit,” Miller said about Otis.
In addition to the Sunny Meadows staff, 10 of the 20 residents eventually tested positive for COVID-19, Watson said.
Staff members now are recovering and expecting to return to work. Watson said the Sunny Meadows staff has expressed confidence that it can resume meal preparation for the residents starting Monday.
