WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved entering into a six-month contract with Reliance I/O for networking and security support services.
In a memo to the board, the district’s director of technology, Matthew Buchanan, said since March of this year there has been an open network security administrator position that has been difficult to fill, with candidates being either under or over qualified.
As a result, Buchanan proposed changing how the position responsibilities are met with a six-month trial plan that would begin in June and end in November.
Reliance I/O’s niche is with k-12, churches, state and local governments and utilities, along with small business and manufacturing facilities, the board heard.
Its customers include Northwest Allen County Schools, the Town of Waterloo, City of Woodburn, the Grand Wayne Convention Center, and others. The company is locally owned and operated in New Haven.
The cost of Reliance I/O’s services will be $33,500, which is completely offset by the money not paid to the unfilled position from March through December, the board heard.
Primary network goals for the upcoming year are: updating the network configuration; resolving security camera issues at the middle school; strengthening the district’s network cybersecurity layout; optimizing access points in each building; and increase the user-friendliness of the guest SSID (service set identifier).
Buchanan said updating the network configuration is “the big one that sets the foundation for all the others.”
In a memorandum to the board, Buchanan said his staff is very knowledgeable, but technology and cyber threats are quickly changing.
“Ensuring the re-configuration would met today’s best practices for both user optimization, data privacy and cybersecurity, my staff and I would need to undergo a significant amount of training, time we don’t have. Reliance I/O has the experience that closes the gap,” Buchanan said in his memo.
At the end of the six months, the district will determine whether to continue working with Reliance I/O or repost the network security administrator position.
• The board entered into an agreement with Basic Elements Design, working with Garland Company, for design services to develop bid documents for the replacement of a section of the DeKalb Middle School roof. Basic Elements Design will be paid a lump sum of $4,200 on completion of the bid documents.
• Country Meadow Elementary School will enter into a contract with Brightmark that will allow the school to collect money for recycled plastic. The only commitment on the school’s part is to have space to collect it in a dumpster-type container, the board heard. Brightmark will pay on a per-pound basis.
• The district has received $27,889 in donations since the last board meeting of April 18. Among the donations is $15,000 from United Way of DeKalb County for the Country Meadow playground project.
• The board accepted a grant for $12,450 from United Way of DeKalb County to support kindergarten orientation on July 24 for incoming kindergarten students at all four elementary buildings. Each student will take home a kit containing activities and materials to support learning at home throughout their kindergarten year.
• The board approved placing the director of human resources position in alignment with other directors within the district in regards to wages and benefits.
• The board approved adopting Ready Indiana Mathematics, published by Curriculum Associates, as the elementary math textbook for a six-year cycle, beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
• The boys soccer team will travel in mini buses to the Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert, Ohio, on July 19. The club has a foot golf course that the coaches would like to use as a team building activity.
• The board approved high summer school staff appointments of: Cyndi Klink, English; Tim Murdock, government; Mark Rohm, online; Mark Beckmann, physical education I; Jim Finchum, physical education I; Maria Rarey, physical education II; Trace Dean, supervised agricultural experience; Leah Henderson, supervised agricultural experience; Justin Lees, online paraprofessional; Chris Adamisin, band; Cole Krebs, economics; Kelsey McDonald, English; and Maria Rarey, health.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: high school band director Shana Lank; food service employee Rebecca Martin; middle school athletic secretary Kali (Morgan) Franks; J.R. Watson Elementary School teacher Grace Watkins; J.R. Watson secretary Stefanie Lehmann; middle school paraprofessional Megan Gibson; high school second assistant football coach Danny Goff; high school girls head swim coach and boys assistant coach Mallory Jarrett; and high school assistant gymnastics coach Diana Collins.
The board approved the appointments of: food service employee Brittany Gallagher; high school math teacher Benjamin Penrod; Waterloo Elementary School summer custodian Christopher Grate; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School third-grade teacher Emily Ball; network administrator Eric Hart; school bus assistant Erin Shull; high school agriculture teacher and FFA co-adviser Alexis Turpchinoff; human resources assistant and receptionist Patty Handshoe-Hug; and Waterloo summer custodian Terrie Sexton.
