HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday awarded contracts for several facility improvement projects at the school campus.
Last month, the board authorized Superintendent Tony Cassel to take the first steps in moving forward with projects that will be paid for by the district’s rainy day fund. Monday Cassel presented contracts for the board’s approval.
Global Paving and Asphalt, LLC was awarded a contract for exterior paving for $41,500.
The board awarded NEI Glass a contract to replace the school building’s front entryway for $48,325.
Barton Coe Vilamaa will provide architectural services for installing new tennis courts and will be paid 5% of hard construction cost. Last month, Cassel said he would like to see six tennis courts installed in a field north of the water tower.
The board awarded a contract to replace the kitchen freezer and cooler to Eek’s Refrigeration for $29,283.
The board has approved transferring $700,000 to accounts within the rainy day fund to be spent on the projects. That still will leave $1.4 million in the rainy day fund, Cassel has said.
Also Monday night:
• The board approved the addition of six positions funded for three years pending the approval of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants. This would include an elementary school counselor/student support position, one elementary teacher and three teacher assistants.
• The board voted to award a $1,000 stipend to all certified teachers for additional compensation due to increased duties because of COVID. This is grant-funded.
• The board also approved a $1,000 stipend to all noncertified personnel due to additional duties related to COVID.
