AUBURN — Field Day is amateur radio’s open house. On the last weekend of June, more than 40,000 amateurs, often called “hams,” throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate amateur radio's science, skill and service to their communities and the nation.
In Auburn, Field Day is sponsored by the Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association. Radio contacts will begin at 2 p.m. and continue to 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Christian Church outdoor pavilion, 910 N. Indiana Ave. Visitors are welcome to participate in the experience by making contact with another distant ham radio station.
Field Day showcases public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach and technical skills in a single weekend. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in amateur radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.