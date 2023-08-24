From Staff Reports
AUBURN — Logan Zuber has been appointed to serve on the Auburn Plan Commission.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 10:08 pm
Zuber and his wife, Katie, live on Auburn’s east side and own Lake Effect Properties. They buy and renovate houses in northeast Indiana. Zuber also is a co-owner of HZ Capital Partners, LLC, which buys industrial real estate all across the country. Zuber said the company currently owns over $10 million of commercial real estate spread across eight different states.
Zuber graduated from DeKalb High School in 2013 and received his bachelor’s degree in environmental policy from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2017.
He previously served on the Auburn Parks Board until being appointed to the plan commission in August.
“With my background in real estate, I hope to put my knowledge and experience to use on the plan commission,” Zuber said.
