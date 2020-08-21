HAMILTON — Three Bridges from Henderson, Tennessee, will be returning to the Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Three Bridges is one of the most popular trios in gospel music. Its last 12 singles all reached the Top 40 in Southern gospel music. Three Bridges have had seven songs reach the Top 10, with three hitting No. 1.
“We’re excited to have them at HLC again this year,” said concert organizer Marc Hamman.
The trio consists of Elliott McCoy (founder, manager, and baritone), Shannon Smith (lead) and Jeremie Hudson (tenor). Their blended style has made Three Bridges one of the prominent, internationally acclaimed gospel groups in Christian music today — one that is known for tight harmonies, a unique vocal style and an exciting, energy-packed stage presence.
Bryan and Yvonne Hutson will be making their first appearance at the Hamilton Life Center. Bryan is a 24-year veteran of Southern gospel music and has played with The New Generation, The Blackwood Quartet and The Kingsmen Quartet and is currently partnered with his wife, Yvonne, in Rescue Me Ministries.
Doors and concessions will open at 5:50 p.m. The preshow with the Hutsons starts at 6:30 p.m., with Three Bridges taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Social distancing will be encouraged, and there will be hand sanitizer stations and masks, if desired, for a small donation. The door attendants will monitor the entrance to encourage 6-foot social distance between families. If rain is possible, guests are encouraged to bring umbrellas, as the entry way will accommodate only a certain number of families at one time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.