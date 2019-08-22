GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday introduced and passed on first reading amendments to four city codes in order for both citizens and the code enforcement officials to effectively understand and enforce violations and fines associated with each code.
Many of the codes were deemed difficult to enforce due to changes made over several decades, according to City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff.
Proposed amendments include penalties of curfew for minors; definition of and towing cost for removing or storing an abandoned vehicle or parts, abandoned vehicles in possession of a person other than owner, removal of abandoned vehicles and penalty for violators of restrictions and provisions; parking issues including requirements for handicap parking spaces in residential areas; and procedures under which code violations are sent and deadlines for designated violations to be abated or removed before a second or third offense is issued.
The measures will be brought before the council again in September. A public hearing is required due to the penalties associated under the codes.
The council also passed an amendment to an ordinance believed to have been adopted in the 1970s, requiring electricians and plumbers to register their licenses to work in the city. The amendment would repeal the requirement.
The change was proposed because the same requirements are made by the county for all contractors, sub-contractors and people doing construction work within DeKalb County or in any city or town for which DeKalb County is contracted to function as a building inspector, Garrett officials said.
Mayor Todd Fiandt invited members of the Garrett Police Department to Tuesday’s meeting where they were commended for their outstanding effort to provide safety to the citizens of Garrett.
Fiandt noted officers attended several community events including recent Head Start and Back-to-School activities where they fingerprinted more than 200 youth. A group of officers welcomed students the first day of school at J.E. Ober Elementary School last week, he added. Officer Adam Sheffield was presented a plaque for a lifesaving effort earlier this summer. Officer Michael Shutt was honored for recent arrests for child solicitation on Facebook. Fiandt said he commended the department as a whole, including Chief Roland McPherson.
A proposed change restricting parking at all times along the north side of Houston Street between Britton and Second streets was tabled due to concern for both safety and to allow parking for sports events at the high school.
City Planner Milton Otero reported six parcels and/or homes have been identified for violations under the Garrett Unsafe Building Code.
Plans are being sent out for bids for a downtown parking lot with plans for completion in late October or early November, Otero added.
Two more sidewalks are being poured this week under the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. The remaining eight will be completed in the coming weeks.
Otero said he is currently working with the Garrett Public Library for the best solution to repair the alleyway west of the building. He also reported an office has been set up on the second floor of City Hall for Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr.
Fiandt reported 65 youth attended the teen swim on Aug. 10. The last day for the city pool was Aug. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.