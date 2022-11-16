AUBURN — With Auburn’s annual Christmas parade a few days away, it was time for Frosty to take his traditional place on the side of the James Building.
Using a couple of bucket trucks, City of Auburn utility workers erected the 12, 10-foot by 10-foot sections Wednesday morning and checked to make sure the lights were connected and working for the snowman’s big night.
The parade takes place Tuesday, with Frosty to be officially lit that evening. More information about the parade can be found in a separate story in today’s edition.
“I look forward to this day every year,” said Downtown Auburn Business Association President Mike Littlejohn as he took a break from the assembly process. Littlejohn and his father drove to Herman’s Christmasland in Pierceton Wednesday to pick up the sign. Frosty was originally assembled there and is stored at the facility each year until a few days before Thanksgiving.
Before Frosty makes his appearance, Littlejohn said Herman’s employees conduct a thorough check of the circuits and make any necessary repairs. “We still look forward to doing this every year, bringing (Frosty) home,” Mike said as he looks at the erected sign.
Each of the panels are numbered and are erected in three rows, beginning at the top, with two panels in the middle, followed by one panel on each side before moving to the next row.
Frosty made his first appearance in the parade 19 years ago and has hung on the side of the building each year since 2004. Frosty was originally illuminated with incandescent rope lights, but Littlejohn explained those are not weather-friendly and deteriorated over the years. About 10 years ago, Frosty was re-roped and now features LED rope lights. His eyes have been re-roped “so they will pop this year,” Littlejohn said.
The parade has a long history in Auburn, going back to the 1940s from what Littlejohn was told, with Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck the morning after Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas season. The parade switched to an evening event the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, and festivities include a child pushing a button to light Frosty.
“A lot of people wanted to see Auburn have a nice holiday display like Fort Wayne,” Littlejohn said. “I’m just happy to keep the tradition going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.