AUBURN — Nine young women will compete for the title of 2021 Miss DeKalb County in a pageant Monday at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
The pageant will take place on the fair’s main stage at 8 p.m., following the queen parade of candidates, which begins at 7 p.m.
Contestants will compete in interview, one-minute presentation, professional wear and evening wear.
Contestants are:
Emily Anne Caywood-Fralick, a senior at Garrett High School and the daughter of Kara Caywood;
Isabel Kilgore, a 2020 graduate of Garrett High School and the daughter of Monique and Douglas Kilgore;
Rachael Kilgore, a senior at Garrett High School and the daughter of Monique and Douglas Kilgore;
Alexis Leco, a senior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Tonya and Jesus Leco;
Kendall Lounds, a junior at Indiana University Fort Wayne and the daughter of Julie and Brian Lounds.
Ava O’Connor, a senior at Garrett High School and the daughter of Bill and Jenny O’Connor;
Trinity Stlaurent, a senior at Garrett High School and the daughter of Cindy and Dennis Brown;
Chloe Taylor, a sophomore at Ball State University and the daughter of Matt and Julie Taylor; and
Payton Warfield, a sophomore at Indiana University Fort Wayne and the daughter of Paul and Jennifer Warfield.
Pageant directors are Erin Dove and Kelli Thornson.
Caitlyn Taylor of Auburn is the reigning 2019 Miss DeKalb County. The pageant was not held in 2020 due to COVID.
People can stay up-to-date with the competition information by visiting the Miss DeKalb County Facebook page.
