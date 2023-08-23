AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County has awarded its third-quarter grants to nine organizations for a total of $37,660. All organizations are either located in or provide services in DeKalb County.
Grants awarded:
• St. Joe Pickle Festival, $2,860 for the 2023 Photo Contest;
• Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society Inc., $5,000, for operational support;
• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, $4,000, for DeKalb County client services;
• Erin’s House for Grieving Children, $5,000, DeKalb County resident services;
• First United Methodist Church, $1,800, for Wednesday Night Drive Through Meal Ministry;
• Alliance Industries, $5,000, for worker safety and sensory equipment;
• McMillen Health, $5,000, for preventative health education for DeKalb County youth;
• Full Strength Network, $4,000 for Ministry Leader Wellbeing program; and
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norteast Indiana, $5,000, for programs for DeKalb County residents.
The Foundation accepts proposals from nonprofit organizations every quarter through a competitive process. Applicants can find more information about the grants and submit proposals through the Community Foundation’s grant portal located on its website at www.cfdekalb.org. Applications for the fourth quarter are due Oct. 1. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the following quarter.
