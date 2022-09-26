AUBURN — After six months with no noticeable improvement, the DeKalb County Commissioners are taking issue with a rural DeKalb County homeowner’s property in a big way.
After a heated discussion Monday morning between property owner Eric Fuller and Commissioner Todd Sanderson — which led to Fuller asking if the commissioners were done with him before he walked out of the Commissioners’ Courtroom — the board gave him an additional 15-20 days to make progress.
Fuller’s property is located in the 6800 block of C.R. 62, near the intersection with S.R. 101 east of St. Joe.
Fuller was found in violation of the county’s public nuisance ordinance on March 10, after a local resident registered a complaint with the DeKalb County Building and Planning Department. It was at that time Paul White, part-time zoning administrator for the county, inspected the residence from the roadway and determined it was in violation.
The property was cited because of the “junk” lying around the front yard and backyard of the property including cars, recreational vehicles, boats, scrap metal, tires and more.
White said he issued a third notice to Fuller in September and as of Sept. 21, there has been no noticeable change in the property.
White said he gave the individual considerable time to make some improvements to the property, which is in violation as Fuller is running a business from the property.
Fuller said he is doing the best he can do to remedy the situation between working and taking care of a sick family member.
“I am working at it and that is the best I can do,” he said.
Fuller said the deteriorating value of scrap metal has stalled his efforts to get rid of a lot of the cars on the property. He is also facing an issue of not having titles for some of the vehicles, which is also making it a challenge.
Commissioner Mike Watson said the property is in violation whether the junk can be seen or not from the roadway — referring to the effort by Fuller to construct a fence on the property.
White said there are currently cars on the property that weren’t there when it was first inspected in March.
The discussion went back-and-forth with White saying the perspective of the property’s conditions was in “the eye of the beholder.”
A neighbor of Fuller’s, Robert Wilder, was on hand at the meeting to share his thoughts on the property.
“It has taken too long to get this far,” he said.
Wilder went on to say the county must not avoid the issue, because then worse things can happen.
As the discussion between Fuller and the commissioners heated up, Sanderson said, “Clean it up in 30 days period. We can’t let this happen. This is horrible.”
Sanderson offered to contact someone to take the cars away for Fuller, but he refused the help.
In the end, Sanderson said the commissioners need to do whatever it takes to clean up the property, “no matter the cost.”
With that, the commissioners gave Fuller 15-20 days to make progress before the 30-day mark. If no progress is made, the board will take the appropriate steps to clean up the property and put a lien on the property.
