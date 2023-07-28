With the new school year getting ready to start in many districts, I have chosen the “homework routine” for today’s topic from my series, “Setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for the children.”
One of the things that sometimes happens to children who are affected by separation and divorce is poor school performance. Children are affected in many different ways, and some children may handle it very well, and some may begin exhibiting signs of stress and depression as a result of their parent’s decision to separate.
One of the first signs of stress and depression in school age children who are in the middle of separation and divorce is their grades dropping and they have poor school performance. That being said, research shows that children who have routines in place do better through difficult times, especially pre-school and elementary school-age children.
Here is an example of how you could create “similar” in each home regarding the homework routine. I love this example because it does not take a lot of effort but could have a huge impact on not only your child’s school performance and grades, but for your co-parenting relationship as well. You and your ex may come up with a routine that works better for your circumstance, but this example is a nice guide to help with that.
Home one: The homework routine in your home is that “homework is done after dinner, at the kitchen table, and let’s say you have dinner at about 5:30 p.m.
Home two: (Your ex’s home), the homework routine is “homework is done after dinner, at the kitchen table, and maybe they don’t have dinner until 6:30 p.m.
For this example, “similar” is “homework is done after dinner at the kitchen table.” It does not matter that dinner is served at different times in each home. Taking this example further to lessen the confusion, what if you go out to eat or grab a burger on the way home from an activity? “Homework is done after dinner, at the kitchen table.” So, I guess, when you get home, they know it is homework time at the kitchen table. No confusion. I just feel like there is no confusion for the children if they know what is expected of them. A lot of times, the confusion comes into play when co-parents aren’t playing nice. Just play nice.
Co-parenting is teamwork. That being said, I know that there are some co-parents who may follow my column that might be co-parenting with a non-willing participant for making change. That is OK. For the other co-parent, follow formula part number three, “always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t.” That is the co-parenting example needing to be set for the children.
This series is to help co-parents create routines that will quite possibly make going through this difficult time a little less stressful for them and their children.
For the homework routine, this small effort could possibly eliminate stress on the children, resulting in a different school performance and better grades. Small effort, huge impact.
I hope you all have a great week.
