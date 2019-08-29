AUBURN — Sunday is the deadline to register for the Peddle 4 Paws Poker Run to benefit the DeKalb Humane Society.
The Auburn Elks Lodge is sponsoring event on Saturday, Sept. 14, to raise money for construction of a new animal shelter south of Auburn on C.R. 11-A.
Participants will travel to eight stops around Auburn where they will collect their poker hands. Cash prizes of $250, $150 and $50 will be awarded to the top three hands, with prizes sponsored by Shepherds Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
People may travel the route by bicycle, walking, driving or any form of transportation.
The route will start at the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn and end at the Elks lodge, 331 E. 9th St. The event begins at 1 p.m., and participants must complete the route by 6 p.m.
An after-party at the Elks lodge from 6-10 p.m. will feature live music by Choice, Bubba’s BBQ and several auction items.
People may register online at pedal4pawspokerrun.eventbrite.com.
The entry fee of $30 includes a T-shirt, raffle ticket and admission to the after-party. Tickets for the after-party alone may be purchased for $10 at the Elks lodge, Carbaugh Jewelers or at the door.
Raffle prizes include a private cooking class for eight people donated by The Olive Twist; a $100 gift card donated by Four Winds Casinos; and a group escape room experience donated by Escapology in Fort Wayne.
The Humane Society has disclosed its plans to build a new animal shelter on donated land at the corner of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 56, south of Auburn and Garrett.
The new shelter will replace a building west of Butler on U.S. 6, which has been the Humane Society’s home since it was founded in 1975. The new site will provide more space, modern features and a more central location for county residents.
The Humane Society is working toward a fundraising goal of $2.1 million for the building. Plans call for breaking ground later this year to begin construction, with completion of the building by fall 2020.
