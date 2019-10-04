FORT WAYNE — Hundreds of people will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Saturday at Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the walk to follow.
The money raised will support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/indiana/walk.
