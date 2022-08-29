AUBURN — Classics of the two-wheel variety filled a portion of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum this past weekend, before the four-wheel classics converge on Auburn for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Festival weekend.
The museum hosted bicycle enthusiasts from across the United States for a one-of-a-kind bicycle show. It is the first time for the event — Classic Bicycles Auburn — which featured a display of vintage and custom racing bikes, touring bikes, antique bikes and early mountain bikes. The show also included a swap meet area outside and lectures on Friday and Saturday.
Mike Kane, of Boulder, Colorado, an organizer of the show, said the show was well attended by members of the community and bicycle enthusiasts.
“Folks loved it,” Kane said. “We are thankful to have this venue.”
The show featured approximately 120 historic bicycles including a 1964 Schwinn Track Tandem bicycle built specifically for Olympians Jack Disney and Tim Mountford. The two competed in the 1964 Olympics in Japan.
The bicycle, the only tandem on display at the show, owned by Steve Eberly of Somerset, Kentucky, took home Best of Show honors.
Kane said when it came down to picking Best of Show it was a tough decision.
“The judges deliberated long and hard,” he said.
Eberly, who began racing bicycles at the age of 16 or 17 is an avid collector with 23 bicycles in his collection.
He said it was the history of the bicycle that drew him to the tandem.
“It is a very unique bicycle,” he said.
Eberly said he has no intentions of selling the bicycle and that some day it will be donated to a bicycle museum.
A fellow bicycle enthusiast Bob Young of Washington D.C. only has one prized bicycle in his collection, a 1970 Raleigh Pro MKII, which was converted to a 1971 Paramount P13-9. The bicycle in original condition took home the award for Best Original Paint.
Young has owned the bicycle since 1973 when he purchased it from a former teammate on the Las Vegas Schwinn cycling team.
“While growing up in Las Vegas, I’d dreamed of one day owning a Paramount — Schwinn’s only hand-made model with fine pinstriping highlighting gorgeous chromed lugs,” he said. “I’d sit and stare at the Paramounts in the Schwinn catalog wishing I could afford one.”
At that time he said the bicycle was selling for three times the cost of most other Schwinn models.
Young’s teammate purchased the original Raleigh Professional MKII bicycle in January 1971. On its maiden ride home, a car ran a stop sign and hit the bicycle dead center bending the frame. With that frame being junk he replaced it with a Schwinn Paramount frame.
His teammate rode the newly constructed bicycle one time before hanging it up.
Young purchased the bicycle Aug. 1, 1973 for $325. From 1973-75 the bicycle, which looks as good as new today, was Young’s primary mode of transportation.
During Sunday’s discussion Young said the paint job on the bicycle has never been touched.
“It is all original paint,” he said.
Young said the show was a spectacular one.
“The primary reason I came to this show was because of the museum,” he said.
Organizers of the event said they would look at planning another bicycle show at the museum after the success of this one.
Saturday’s presentation was from Richard Schwinn, who highlighted the pre-war Schwinn Paramount bicycles.
