Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Head Start Building, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
5 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
Wednesday
3:30 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, executive session to discuss personnel.
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, 213 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Park Board, utility office, 213 S. Broadway.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, meeting to review the tentative agreement of the collectively bargained teacher contract for the 2019-2020 and 2020-21 school years. A work session will take place after the meeting to discuss proposed school calendars, compensation for classified and administrative staff for the 2019-20 school year, policy discussions and architectural services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.