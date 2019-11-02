Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.