Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School, room 49.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. —DeKalb Eastern school board, Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway, Butler.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
4:45 p.m. — Auburn Common Council and the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, joint executive session, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., to discuss pending litigation.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, C.R. 427, Waterloo, enter door 24. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. There will be no more than 25 people permitted. The public is invited to attend virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. A closed executive session to discuss personnel will take place immediately following the regular meeting.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board. Pursuant to executive orders issued by Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the board will conduct its meetings electronically. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637. The GoToMeeting app may be downloaded at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/749501349.
