WATERLOO — A safety fair will take place Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waterloo Fire Station, 305 Sheridan St.
The free event will feature family-friendly games, food and activities. Those attending will be able to meet firemen, farmers and EMTs and explore a fire truck, tractor and ambulance.
