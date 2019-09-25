AUBURN — Two dairy beef newcomers claimed top honors in Wednesday’s show.
Carlie Taylor, 15, showed the grand champion steer. Colton Eads, 15, won senior dairy beef showman and premier dairy beef showman titles.
Both students are sophomores at DeKalb High School.
A seven-year member of the Fairfield Farmers 4-H Club, Taylor credited assistance from the Troyer boys for helping her to become the best.
“They’re definitely the ones that told us what to do, because we had no idea what we’re doing with dairy beef,” said Taylor, fighting back tears as she talked. “This is my first year showing them, and they definitely helped us get through everything.
“The work that you put in will definitely pay out at the end,” she said when asked about the best advice she received. “Even if you don’t get what you think you deserve, you still did all the work and did the best you could ever do.”
Before this year, Taylor showed beef calves, goats, sheep and pigs.
“Last year, my sister showed dairy beef, and her boyfriend has always shown dairy beef,” Taylor said. “He always wanted me to show it.
“I guess I was a little bit hesitant, but I like beef, and dairy beef is very similar.”
Eads is a seven-year member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H Club. He thanked Chris and Eric Rowe, as well as Matthew Troyer, for their assistance, especially since Eads lives in town.
“This is my first year showing,” he said. “I was really lucky. I shoot with Tyson Rowe, and his parents offered to let myself and my brother keep some animals at their farm. I keep my dairy beef calf there, and my brother did chickens.”
Working with and being around his calf was probably the best piece of advice Eads received. He said, “You don’t have to be on the dot every day, like at 5 o’clock or whatever, but as long as you’re there, you need to put hard work into it and do what you need to do.
“Especially with animals like this one, they need to comfortable around you, and you need to be comfortable around them,” he explained. “You just have to get comfortable and work with them, work with them, work with them.”
