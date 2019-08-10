Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. – DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting in Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council meeting to go over the budget and other regular agenda items, Hamilton Town Hall. A closed executive session will follow at 7 p.m. to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
8 a.m. — Auburn Fire Department Pension Board, meeting to review a new firefighter application, Fire Station 2, 902 S. Grandstaff Dr.
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
