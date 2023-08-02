AUBURN — The Willennar Genealogy Center, a service of Eckhart Public Library, will host local residents Barbara Olenyik Morrow and Ellen England to discuss their new book, “Army Guy, Red Cross Gal: The Lives & Letters of Two Small-Town Hoosiers Who Helped Win World War II.”
The event will take place in the Assembly Room of the main library from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
According to the authors, in early 1942, just months after Pearl Harbor, a young attorney from Auburn joined the U.S. Army, determined to serve his country as war engulfed the globe. A year later, in 1943, a young music teacher from Auburn joined the American Red Cross, her mission to boost troop morale overseas.
The attorney, William “Bill” H. Husselman, eventually served as a military police lieutenant with General George S. Patton’s Third Army as it marched across northwest Europe. The music teacher, Mary Brandon, became a Red Cross club worker who offered aid and comfort to U.S. Fifth Army troops fighting their way up Italy’s boot. Never did their paths cross during World War II, never did their duties — wildly different — overlap. But the two were united by the ethic of teamwork, sacrifice, determination, and courage, the same ethic that propelled millions of Americans in the early 1940s to adjust the course of their lives and vigorously defend freedom.
This book is a firsthand account of their wartime experiences, told through letters and photographs preserved by their families. Narration stitches the letters together and puts them in historical context, showing how Bill and Mary were near or in the heart of action — as Allied forces fought at Anzio and Monte Cassino, rested on the Isle of Capri, liberated Rome, swept across France, prevailed at the Battle of the Bulge, crossed the Rhine, witnessed horrors at Buchenwald.
The letters address the war’s hardships and monotony. They speak of love for family and home. Bill’s and Mary’s stories are separate, important and remarkable — and they meld into one story when the war ends, as Ellen England knows well. She is their daughter.
Autographed copies — hardback and paperback — will be available for purchase. Copies are available now through Amazon.
